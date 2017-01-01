Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Akron head soccer coach Caleb Porter comforts Wil Trapp after the Zips 5-4 penalty kick loss to the Creighton Bluejays in their third round match in the NCAA men's soccer tournament at FirstEnergy Field at the University of Akron on Sunday in Akron, Ohio. Trapp missed the penalty kick that gave Creighton the lead. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron head soccer coach Caleb Porter comforts Wil Trapp after the Zips 5-4 penalty kick loss to the Creighton Bluejays in their third round match in the NCAA men's soccer tournament at FirstEnergy Field at the University of Akron on Sunday in Akron, Ohio. Trapp missed the penalty kick that gave Creighton the lead. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Wil Trapp reacts after missing his penalty kick during the Zips 5-4 penalty kick loss to the Creighton Bluejays in their third round match in the NCAA men's soccer tournament at FirstEnergy Field at the University of Akron on Sunday in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Director of Soccer Operations Pablo Moreira (right) comforts Wil Trapp after the Zips 5-4 penalty kick loss to the Creighton Bluejays in their third round match in the NCAA men's soccer tournament at FirstEnergy Field at the University of Akron on Sunday in Akron, Ohio. Trapp missed the penalty kick that gave Creighton the lead. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Reinaldo Brenes (left) consoles team mate Wil Trapp after the Zips 5-4 penalty kick loss to the Creighton Bluejays in their third round match in the NCAA men's soccer tournament at FirstEnergy Field at the University of Akron on Sunday in Akron, Ohio. Trapp missed his penalty kick that allowed Creighton to take the lead. Akron players on the right are Aodhan Quinn (right) and Scott Caldwell. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron goalie David Meves can't stop Creighton's fifth and match-winning penalty kick by Timo Pitter during the Zips 5-4 penalty kick loss to the Bluejays in their third round match in the NCAA men's soccer tournament at FirstEnergy Field at the University of Akron on Sunday in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Reinaldo Brenes (right) chips a shot over Creighton goalie Jeff Gal to give the Zips a 1-0 first half lead during their 5-4 penalty kick loss to the Bluejays in their third round match in the NCAA men's soccer tournament at FirstEnergy Field at the University of Akron on Sunday in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Reinaldo Brenes (left) celebrates after chipping a shot over Creighton goalie Jeff Gal to give the Zips a 1-0 first half lead during their 5-4 penalty kick loss to the Bluejays in their third round match in the NCAA men's soccer tournament at FirstEnergy Field at the University of Akron on Sunday in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Dillon Serna (left) battles Creighton's Bruno Castro for control of the ball during first half action in the Zips 5-4 penalty kick loss to the Bluejays in their third round match in the NCAA men's soccer tournament at FirstEnergy Field at the University of Akron on Sunday in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Thomas Schmitt (right) chips a shot over Creighton goalie Jeff Gal first half action in the Zips 5-4 penalty kick loss to the Bluejays in their third round match in the NCAA men's soccer tournament at FirstEnergy Field at the University of Akron on Sunday in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Wil Trapp (right) fights for a loose ball with Creighton's Andrew Ribeiro during action in the Zips 5-4 penalty kick loss to the Bluejays in their third round match in the NCAA men's soccer tournament at FirstEnergy Field at the University of Akron on Sunday in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Aodhan Quinn (top) crashes in to Creighton goalie Jeff Gal as he smothers a loose ball during the Zips 5-4 penalty kick loss to the Bluejays in their third round match in the NCAA men's soccer tournament at FirstEnergy Field at the University of Akron on Sunday in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Wil Trapp (right) battles Creighton's Timo Pitter for control of the ball during first half action in the Zips 5-4 penalty kick loss to the Bluejays in their third round match in the NCAA men's soccer tournament at FirstEnergy Field at the University of Akron on Sunday in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron goalie David Meves (bottom) smothers a Creighton shot on goal during the Zips 5-4 penalty kick loss to the Bluejays in their third round match in the NCAA men's soccer tournament at FirstEnergy Field at the University of Akron on Sunday in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron head soccer coach Caleb Porter shouts instructions to his team from the sideline during the Zips 5-4 penalty kick loss to the Bluejays in their third round match in the NCAA men's soccer tournament at FirstEnergy Field at the University of Akron on Sunday in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Aodhan Quinn (left) tries to block a pass by Creighton's Jose Gomez during the Zips 5-4 penalty kick loss to the Bluejays in their third round match in the NCAA men's soccer tournament at FirstEnergy Field at the University of Akron on Sunday in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)