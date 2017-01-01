Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Akron's Zeke Marshall (44) shoots over Creighton's Ethan Wragge (34) in the first half of their NCAA college basketball game, Sunday Dec. 9, 2012. in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Dave Weaver)
Akron's Pat Forsythe (34) shoots over Creighton's Gregory Echenique (00) during their NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Dave Weaver)
Creighton's Gregory Echenique (00), top, rebounds a shot against Akron's Chauncey Gilliam (23) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the CenturyLink Center Omaha Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012. (AP Photo/The Omaha World-Herald/Rebecca S. Gratz) MAGS OUT TV OUT
Creighton's Grant Gibbs (10), left, knocks the ball loose from Akron's Nick Harney (10) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the CenturyLink Center Omaha Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012. (AP Photo/The Omaha World-Herald/Rebecca S. Gratz) MAGS OUT TV OUT
Akron's Chauncey Gilliam (23) tries to pass around Creighton's Gregory Echenique (00) and Grant Gibbs (10) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday Dec. 9, 2012 in Omaha, Neb.(AP Photo/Dave Weaver)
Creighton's Jahenns Manigat (12) tries to get by Akron's Carmelo Betancourt (12) and Brian Walsh (2) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday Dec. 9, 2012 in Omaha, Neb.(AP Photo/Dave Weaver)
Creighton's Doug McDermott (3) drives past Akron's Jake Kretzer (15) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday Dec. 9, 2012 in Omaha, Neb.(AP Photo/Dave Weaver)
Akron's Keith Dambrot watches the final minutes of their Sunday Dec. 9, 2012 NCAA basketball game against Creighton in Omaha, Neb. Creighton beat Akron 77-61. (AP Photo/Dave Weaver)
Akron's Zeke Marshall (44) goes for a rebound over Creighton's Grant Gibbs (10) in the first half of their NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Dave Weaver)
Creighton's Jahenns Manigat (12) defends against Akron's Reggie McAdams (21) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday Dec. 9, 2012 in Omaha, Neb.(AP Photo/Dave Weaver)
Akron's Andre Yates (11) tries to drive around Creighton's Austin Chatman (1) during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday Dec. 9, 2012 in Omaha, Neb.(AP Photo/Dave Weaver)