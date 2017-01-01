Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Members of the crowd cheer and wave their hands as Neveah Owens performs her dance routine during the opening night of Lock 4's three weekend Gospel Sundays series at Lock 4 in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Reverend William C. Bunton belts out the chorus of "How Great Thou Art" during the opening night of Lock 4's three weekend Gospel Sundays series at Lock 4 in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Mount Olive Baptist Church member Beth Davis of Cuyahoga Falls (center) waves her hands and sings along to the choir's performance during the opening night of Lock 4's three weekend Gospel Sundays series at Lock 4 in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Mary Coleman of Akron dances and sings praises as she enjoys the performance of the Mount Olive Baptist Church choir during the opening night of Lock 4's three weekend Gospel Sundays series at Lock 4 in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
The Mount Olive Baptist Church Choir performs gospel music for visitors during the opening night of Lock 4's three weekend Gospel Sundays series at Lock 4 in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Mount Olive Baptist Church members watch as their church's choir performs gospel music during the opening night of Lock 4's three weekend Gospel Sundays series at Lock 4 in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)