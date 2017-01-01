Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Alex Slater, managing director of Clyde Group, a public relations firm in Washington. The results of a staff survey in 2015 jolted Slater into understanding how drastically his business needed a culture change. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Alex Slater (center) managing director of Clyde Group, a public relations firm, talks with employees Grace Haring, left, and Allison Baer, in Washington. The results of a staff survey in 2015 jolted Slater into understanding how drastically his business needed a culture change. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)