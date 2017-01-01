Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Wonder Hostess Bakery Outlet shelves are quickly becoming empty . Hostess Brands Inc., which makes Ding Dongs, Wonder Bread and other snacks, filed a motion Friday with U.S. Bankruptcy Court seeking permission to shutter its operations. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
A Wonder Hostess Bakery Outlet worker packs boxes of goodies for a customer on Friday in Akron, Ohio. Hostess Brands Inc., which makes Ding Dongs, Wonder Bread and other snacks, filed a motion Friday with U.S. Bankruptcy Court seeking permission to shutter its operations. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Carol Moody talks about her fond memories of tasty treats in front of the Wonder Hostess Bakery Outlet on Friday. Hostess Brands Inc., which makes Ding Dongs, Wonder Bread and other snacks, filed a motion Friday with U.S. Bankruptcy Court seeking permission to shutter its operations. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Janet Mounds stocks up on Wonder Bread at the Wonder Hostess Bakery Outlet on Friday. Hostess Brands Inc., which makes Ding Dongs, Wonder Bread and other snacks, filed a motion Friday with U.S. Bankruptcy Court seeking permission to shutter its operations. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Baking bread at the Wonder Bakery on Forge Street in Akron in 1946. Hostess, the maker of Twinkies, Ding Dongs and Wonder Bread, announced Friday Nov. 16, 2012 it is winding down operations and has filed a motion with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court seeking permission to close its business and sell its assets, including its iconic brands and facilities.(Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
The make ready room at the Wonder Bakery on Forge Street in Akron in 1946. Hostess, the maker of Twinkies, Ding Dongs and Wonder Bread, announced Friday Nov. 16, 2012 it is winding down operations and has filed a motion with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court seeking permission to close its business and sell its assets, including its iconic brands and facilities.(Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
A Wonder Bread Baking Company blimp flies in Akron in 1947. Hostess, the maker of Twinkies, Ding Dongs and Wonder Bread, announced Friday Nov. 16, 2012 it is winding down operations and has filed a motion with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court seeking permission to close its business and sell its assets, including its iconic brands and facilities.(Akron Beacon Journal file photo)