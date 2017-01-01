Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
City of Cuyahoga Falls Mayor Don Walters addresses a gathering during a ground breaking ceremony on Riverfront Square on Monday in Cuyahoga Falls. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
City of Cuyahoga Falls Mayor Don Walters addresses a gathering during a ground breaking ceremony on Riverfront Square on Monday in Cuyahoga Falls. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
City of Cuyahoga Falls councilman Vince Rubino (Ward 1), Mike Brillhart (Ward 5), and Mayor Don Walters dig in during a ground breaking ceremony on Riverfront Square on Monday in Cuyahoga Falls. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
A 26-year-old Akron man is accused of trying to get into the Summit County Courthouse and the county jail several times while carrying a firearm and accompanied by children in handcuffs, authorities said.