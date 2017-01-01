Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A look at the pulsed xenon bulb during a demonstration of the Xenex Full Spectrum UV disinfection robot that a hospital staff member need "Violet" Western Reserve Hospital on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. The germ-zapping robot, uses a full spectrum piled xenon ultraviolet light to destroy bacteria, viruses, fungi, and bacterial spores. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
A demonstration of the new Xenex Full Spectrum UV disinfection robot at Western Reserve Hospital. The germ-zapping robot, named Violet by a staff member at the hospital, uses a full spectrum piled xenon ultraviolet light to destroy bacteria, viruses, fungi, and bacterial spores. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Steve Wendland, director of support services environmental services at Western Reserve Hospital, (left) listens to Scott Young of Xenex talk about the Xenex Full Spectrum UV disinfection robot before a demonstration of how the robot works at the hospital. The germ-zapping robot, named Violet by a staff member at the hospital, uses a full spectrum piled xenon ultraviolet light to destroy bacteria, viruses, fungi, and bacterial spores. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Steve Wendland, director of support services environmental services and Linda Faris, RN manager infection control, look over at the Xenex Full Spectrum UV disinfection robot named Violet at Western Reserve Hospital in Cuyahoga Falls. The germ-zapping robot, uses a full spectrum piled xenon ultraviolet light to destroy bacteria, viruses, fungi, and bacterial spores. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Dr. Rick Gemma, surgeon, talks about the Xenex Full Spectrum UV disinfection robot named Violet. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
