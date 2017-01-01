Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A woman and child make their way toward the parking garages from Front Street on Tuesday in Cuyahoga Falls. The city plans to return two-way traffic to the Front Street pedestrian mall. The have also asked the area be named Downtown National Register District. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
A woman walks her dog down Front Street on Tuesday in Cuyahoga Falls. The city plans to return two-way traffic to the Front Street pedestrian mall. The have also asked the area be named Downtown National Register District. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
A man walks his dog near the ice rink area on Front Street in Cuyahoga Falls on Tuesday. The city plans to return two-way traffic to the Front Street pedestrian mall. The have also asked the area be named Downtown National Register District. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Pedestrians walk on Front Street in Cuyahoga Falls on Tuesday. The city plans to return two-way traffic to the Front Street pedestrian mall. The have also asked the area be named Downtown National Register District. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
A pedestrian walks down Front Street as another sits outside a shop on Tuesday in Cuyahoga Falls. The city plans to return two-way traffic to the Front Street pedestrian mall. The have also asked the area be named Downtown National Register District. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)