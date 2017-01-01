Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Dominican Republic first baseman Carlos Santana reacts after Venezuela's Ender Inciarte was out on a double play during the fifth inning of a second-round World Baseball Classic game in San Diego, March 16. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Dominican Republic's Carlos Santana ducks to avoid being hit by a pitch during the first inning of a second-round World Baseball Classic game against the United States on March 18, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Dominican Republic's Carlos Santana hits an RBI-single during the first inning of a second-round World Baseball Classic game against the United States, March 18, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)