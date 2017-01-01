Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Demarco Sleeper, (left) and Emily Schwarting, members of the professional physically integrated dance company Dancing Wheels, perform for students at Bath Elementary School as part of Disability Awareness Week Wednesday in Bath Township. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Demarco Sleeper, 22 (left) Matthew Bowman, 24, and Emily Schwarting, 23, members of the professional physically integrated dance company Dancing Wheels perform for students at Bath Elementary School as part of Disability Awareness Week Wednesday in Bath Township. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Annelise Stencel, 11,(left) a fifth grader at Bath Elementary School performs a wheelie as taught to her by Demarco Sleeper, 22, of the professional physically integrated dance company Dancing Wheels as the group performs at the school as part of Disability Awareness Week Wednesday in Bath Township. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Bath Elementary School students participate in a seated dance with members of the professional physically integrated dance company Dancing Wheels as the group performs at the school as part of Disability Awareness Week Wednesday in Bath Township. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Demarco Sleeper, 22, (front) Matthew Bowman, 24, and Emily Schwarting, 23, members of the professional physically integrated dance company Dancing Wheels perform for students at Bath Elementary School as part of Disability Awareness Week Wednesday in Bath Township. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Demarco Sleeper, 22, (left) Emily Schwarting, 23, and Matthew Bowman, 24, members of the professional physically integrated dance company Dancing Wheels perform for students at Bath Elementary School as part of Disability Awareness Week Wednesday in Bath Township. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Demarco Sleeper, 22, (front) and Emily Schwarting, 23, members of the professional physically integrated dance company Dancing Wheels, perform for students at Bath Elementary School as part of Disability Awareness Week Wednesday in Bath Township. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Revere is celebrating the International Day of Acceptance on Friday, which honors the late Annie Hopkins, founder of the group 3E Love and creator of the international symbol of acceptance.
