Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Danica Patrick removes her earplugs by her car on pit road after qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 Sprint Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Patrick won the pole, becoming the first woman to secure the top spot for any Sprint Cup race. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
Mark Martin, right, and Danica Patrick laugh on pit road after their qualifying runs for the NASCAR Daytona 500 Sprint Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Patrick won the pole, becoming the first woman to secure the top spot for any Sprint Cup race. (AP Photo/John Raoux)