In this May 16, 2004 photo, David Letterman's mother, Dorothy Mengering, talks with Timothy Kirby after she autographed a few of her cookbooks he bought at a grill in Muncie, Ind. Mengering was there to promote awareness of iodine deficiency around the world. Mengering died Tuesday Letterman's publicist Tom Keaney confirmed. She was 95. (Kurt Hostetler/The Star Press via AP)
In this Sept. 7, 2007 photo, David Letterman (right) the host of "The Late Show with David Letterman" on CBS, and his mother Dorothy Mengering share a laugh during the dedication of the $21 million David Letterman Communication and Media Building on the campus in Muncie, Ind. Mengering died Tuesday his publicist Tom Keaney confirmed. She was 95. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)