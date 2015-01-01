Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Soldiers and investigators walk through the scorched rubble of the open-air San Pablito fireworks market that exploded in Tultepec on the outskirts of Mexico City, Wednesday. The market was especially well stocked for the holidays and bustling with hundreds of shoppers when a powerful chain-reaction explosion ripped through its stalls Tuesday, killing and injuring dozens. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Soldiers and investigators walk through the scorched rubble of the open-air San Pablito fireworks market in Tultepec, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Wednesday. The market was especially well stocked for the holidays and bustling with hundreds of shoppers when a powerful chain-reaction explosion ripped through its stalls Tuesday, killing and injuring dozens. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
This image made from video provided by APTN, shows a view from a drone of smoke billowing from the San Pablito Market, where an explosion ripped through a fireworks market in Tultepec, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Sirens wailed and a heavy scent of gunpowder lingered in the air after the afternoon blast at the market, where most of the fireworks stalls were completely leveled. According to the Mexico state prosecutor there are dozens dead. (Pro Tultepec via APTN)
This image made from video recorded from a passing car shows an explosion ripping through the San Pablito fireworks' market in Tultepec, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Sirens wailed and a heavy scent of gunpowder lingered in the air after the afternoon blast at the market, where most of the fireworks stalls were completely leveled. According to the Mexico state prosecutor there are at least 26 dead. (Jose Luis Tolentino via AP)