Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The theatre at F I Community Housing in Akron. F I Community Housing is one of the three level 2 recovery units in Summit County. The 18-bed facility offers help for drug-addicted men to put their lives back together. The program is staffed 24/7 by recovering addicts. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Bob Patterson, 63, residential house manager at F I Community Housing, poses for a portrait on March 14 in Akron. Akron is on the verge of losing F I Community Housing, the largest transitional housing unit for men recovering from addiction in Summit County. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
F I Community Housing in Akron is one of the three level 2 recovery units in Summit County. The 18-bed facility offers help for drug-addicted men to put their lives back together. The program is staffed 24/7 by recovering addicts.(Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)