Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Stacey Mindich, center, and the cast and crew of "Dear Evan Hansen" accept the award for best musical at the 71st annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP)
Kevin Spacey and the cast of Dear Evan Hansen perform at the 71st annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP)
Josh Groban and the cast of "Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812" perform at the 71st annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP)
Kevin Spacey, from left, Michael Kelly and Robin Wright appear as their characters from "House of Cards" as they present Lin-Manuel Miranda with the envelope for best musical at the 71st annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP)
Kevin Spacey impersonates President Bill Clinton at the 71st annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP)
Alex Lacamoire poses in the press room with the award for best orchestrations for "Dear Evan Hansen" at the 71st annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
James Earl Jones, right, walks on stage to accept the special Tony award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre at the 71st annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP)
Laurie Metcalf, left, accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play for "A Doll's House, Part 2" while presenter, Bette Midler, looks on at the 71st annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP)
Ben Platt and the cast of "Dear Evan Hansen" perform at the 71st annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP)
Bette Midler presents the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play at the 71st annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP)
Lynne Meadow and the cast and crew of "August Wilson's Jitney" accept the award for best revival of a play at the 71st annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP)