Brad Gessner, Chief Counsel for the Summit County Prosecutor's Office, with a box of files from the Shawn Ford death penalty case on Feb. 13 in Akron. Ford was convicted of killing Jeffrey Schobert and his wife, Margaret Peggy Schobert in 2014. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Brad Gessner, Chief Counsel for the Summit County Prosecutor's Office, with a box of files from the Lawrence Reynolds death penalty case on Feb. 13 in Akron. Reynolds was put to death by lethal injection on March 16, 2010 for the 1994 murder of his Cuyahoga Falls neighbor Loretta Mae Foster. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)