The sun creates a rainbow effect as firefighters work at the scene of a deadly blaze at a high rise apartment block in London, Wednesday. Fire swept through a high-rise apartment building in west London early Wednesday, killing an unknown number of people with around 50 people being taken to hospital. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
A resident in a nearby building watches smoke rise from a building on fire in London, Wednesday. A massive fire raced through the 27-story high-rise apartment building in west London early Wednesday, sending at least 30 people to hospitals, emergency officials said. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Firefighters rest as they take a break in battling a massive fire that raged in a high-rise apartment building in London, Wednesday. Fire swept through a high-rise apartment building in west London early Wednesday, killing an unknown number of people and sending more than 50 people to area hospitals. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Firefighters battle a massive fire that raged in a 27-floor high-rise apartment building in London, Wednesday. Fire swept through a high-rise apartment building in west London early Wednesday, killing an unknown number of people and sending more than 50 people to area hospitals. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Parts of the building still burn hours after a deadly blaze at a high rise apartment block in London, Wednesday. Fire swept through a high-rise apartment building in west London early Wednesday, killing an unknown number of people with around 50 people being taken to hospital. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Smoke billows from a fire that has engulfed the 24-story Grenfell Tower in west London, UK, on Wednesday. More than 200 firefighters were sent to tackle the blaze and London Ambulance Service said 30 people had been taken to five hospitals. (Jonathan Brady/PA Photos/Abaca Press/TNS)