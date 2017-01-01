Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Majesti Byrd, 10 (left) walks home with his grandfather Byron Isaac from Portage Path Community Learning Center on Monday. Several area school districts cancelled school on Monday but the Akron Public Schools did not. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Students leave the Portage Path Community Learning Center on Monday. Several area school districts cancelled school on Monday but the Akron Public Schools did not. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Majesti Byrd, 10 (left) walks home with his grandfather Byron Isaac from Portage Path Community Learning Center on Monday. Several area school districts cancelled school on Monday but the Akron Public Schools did not. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)