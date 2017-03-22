Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Former Penn State president Graham Spanier and his wife Sandra, arrives for the third day of his trial at the Dauphin County Courthouse in Harrisburg, Pa., on Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Spanier is charged with conspiracy and endangering the welfare of children. Prosecutors say Spanier and two other Penn State administrators failed to act on a report of sexual abuse by former football coach Jerry Sandusky. (Dan Gleiter/PennLive.com via AP)
Former Penn State president Graham Spanier and his wife Sandra, arrives for the fourth day of his trial at the Dauphin County Courthouse in Harrisburg, Pa. Spanier is charged with conspiracy and endangering the welfare of children. Prosecutors say he and two other Penn State administrators failed to act on a report of sexual abuse by former football coach Jerry Sandusky. (Dan Gleiter /PennLive.com via AP)