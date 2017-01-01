Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Neighbors volunteering to help another neighbor in need move deep sand from the house on Beach 121 Street in the Rockaway Park neighborhood of the borough of Queens, New York, Sunday in the wake of Superstorm Sandy. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Thousands of food and clothing items are organized by Occupy Sandy volunteers in the school gymnasium at the St. Camillus Roman Catholic Church in the Rockaway Park neighborhood of the borough of Queens, New York, Sunday almost two weeks in the wake of Superstorm Sandy. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Organized by Occupy Sandy volunteers, medical supplies are readied on a table in the school gymnasium at the St. Camillus Roman Catholic Church in the Rockaway Park neighborhood of the borough of Queens, New York, Sunday almost two weeks in the wake of Superstorm Sandy. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Without lights or heat, parishioners take part in a Sunday service at St. Camillus Roman Catholic Church in the Rockaway Park neighborhood of the borough of Queens, New York, Sunday almost two weeks in the wake of Superstorm Sandy. Cleanup was continuing on the church's damaged lower level. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
People gather on the buckled boardwalk of the Rockaway Park neighborhood of the borough of Queens, New York, Sunday in the wake of Superstorm Sandy. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)