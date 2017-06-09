Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
British Prime Minister Theresa May walks with her husband Philip in 10 Downing street, London, before addressing the press Friday, June 9, 2017 following an audience with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace where she asked to form a government. May's gamble in calling an early election backfired spectacularly, as her Conservative Party lost its majority in Parliament. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Britain's Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn gestures as he arrives to vote in the general election at a polling station in London, Thursday, June 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Ballot boxes arrive to be counted, at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday June 8, 2017. �Britain voted Thursday in an election that started out as an attempt by Prime Minister Theresa May to increase her party's majority in Parliament ahead of Brexit negotiations but was upended by terror attacks in Manchester and London during the campaign's closing days. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to the media outside 10 Downing street in London, as her husband Philip looks on, Friday, June 9, 2017. Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble in calling an early election backfired spectacularly as her Conservative Party lost its majority in Parliament, throwing British politics into chaos. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to the media outside 10 Downing Street in London, as her husband Philip looks on, after an audience with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace, Friday, June 9, 2017. Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble in calling an early election backfired spectacularly as her Conservative Party lost its majority in Parliament, throwing British politics into chaos. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Arlene Foster celebrates the election of Gavin Robinson in East Belfast at the Titanic exhibition centre in Belfast where counting is taking place in the general election, Friday June 9, 2017. British Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble in calling an early election backfired spectacularly as her Conservative Party lost its majority in Parliament, throwing British politics into chaos. (Niall Carson/PA via AP)