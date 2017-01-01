Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Astrid Silva is interviewed by The Associated Press on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Silva will deliver a Democratic response in Spanish to President Donald Trump's first speech to a joint session of Congress plans to address his administration's crackdown on undocumented immigrants and the need for affordable health care. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Astrid Silva is interviewed by The Associated Press on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Silva will deliver a Democratic response in Spanish to President Donald Trump's first speech to a joint session of Congress plans to address his administration's crackdown on undocumented immigrants and the need for affordable health care. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)