Austin Wiley, right, owner of Spangalang Brewery, talks to patrons at the bar in Denver's Five Points neighborhood. The historic black neighborhood was often called "The Harlem of West," a place where Billie Holiday, Count Basie and Miles Davis performed and novelist Jack Kerouac tried to capture the spirit of the bebop movement in "On The Road." The brewery's name, Spangalang, is the term used to describe the bread and butter jazz cymbal rhythm. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)
A list of jazz-inspired beer is shown at Spangalang Brewery, a bar in Denver's Five Points neighborhood. The historic black neighborhood was often called "The Harlem of West," a place where Billie Holiday, Count Basie and Miles Davis performed and novelist Jack Kerouac tried to capture the spirit of the bebop movement in "On The Road." The brewery's name, Spangalang, is the term used to describe the bread and butter jazz cymbal rhythm. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)
A sign identifying Sonny Lawson Park sits while a commuter rail passes in Denver's Five Points neighborhood. The historic black neighborhood was once called "The Harlem of West," a place where Billie Holiday, Count Basie and Miles Davis performed and novelist Jack Kerouac tried to capture the spirit of the bebop movement in "On The Road." (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)
A sign with historic photos celebrates Denver's Five Points, a neighborhood that was called "The Harlem of West," in Denver, Colo. Five Points is where Billie Holiday, Count Basie and Miles Davis performed and novelist Jack Kerouac wrote part of "On The Road." The historic black neighborhood is facing gentrification with new breweries and coffee shops near buildings that once housed jazz clubs and consequential black-owned businesses. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)
Brother Jeff's Cultural Center in Denver's Five Points neighborhood is shown with images of African American historical figures like Malcolm X and Tupac Shakur. The historic black neighborhood was often called "The Harlem of West,' a place where Billie Holiday, Count Basie and Miles Davis performed and novelist Jack Kerouac tried to capture the spirit of the bebop movement in "On The Road." (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)
A monument to the now closed jazz club at the Rossonian Hotel informs visitors of the once celebrated spot in Denver's Five Points neighborhood that played host to Billie Holiday and Louis Armstrong in Denver, Colo. The neighborhood is where Count Basie and Miles Davis also performed and novelist Jack Kerouac wrote part of "On The Road." The historic black neighborhood is facing gentrification with new breweries and coffee shops near buildings that once housed jazz clubs and consequential black-owned businesses. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)
A man walks into Cervantes' Other Side, a historic music venue in Denver's Five Points neighborhood that once played host to Duke Ellington and James Brown in Denver, Colo. Five Points was often called The Harlem of West, a place where Billie Holiday, Count Basie and Miles Davis performed and novelist Jack Kerouac wrote part of "On The Road." The historic black neighborhood is facing gentrification with new breweries and coffee shops near buildings that once housed jazz clubs and consequential black-owned businesses. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)