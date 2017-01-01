Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Kim Carroll describes a steampunk-style tablescape appropriate for a Sherlock Holmes party, which she created at the Ohio Design Centre in Beachwood. Carroll scattered the table with items appropriate to a detective story and industrial elements such as old gears and machine parts. The silver-colored candle holder from D.K. Living, borrowed from the design center's Bello Design showroom, has removable and interchangeable parts. (Amber Gallihar photo)
Square plates from Target and bowls from Pier One lend an Asian flair to this table setting. Interior designer Kim Carroll combined a ceramic trench filled with moss with capiz shell tea light holders from Ten Thousand Villages to create a simple, low centerpiece that brings in the horizontal lines prominent in Japanese design. The Asian dinner setting was one of the tablescapes Carroll presented at the Ohio Design Centre. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
A grayish-beige fabric with a tone-on-tone pattern adds interest to an elegant table done in simple silver and white. It was one of the tablescapes presented by interior designer Kim Carroll at the Design Centre. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Red glassware and a decanter add a 19th-century touch to a steampunk tablescape appropriate for a Sherlock Holmes mystery party. It was one of the tablescapes presented by interior designer Kim Carroll at the Ohio Design Centre. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
A washable cotton-polyester fabric with the look of satin covers a table that designer Kim Carroll decorated for a Sherlock Holmes mystery party. The fabric, called Tiber, is made by Designers Guild. Carroll used industrial elements and pieces with a romantic 19th-century feel to create a steampunk style. It was one of the tablescapes she presented at the Ohio Design Centre. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Carlyle china from Royal Doulton lends a romantic feel that plays off the industrial elements in this steampunk table setting for a Sherlock Holmes mystery party. The setting was one of the tablescapes presented by interior designer Kim Carroll at the Ohio Design Centre in Beachwood. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Squares of Birch Cork/Silver wallpaper from Anna French become place mats in this fairy luncheon table setting created by interior designer Kim Carroll. Carroll accented the table with Depression glass and battery-operated tea lights that are safe for a children's party. The setting was one of the tablescapes presented by Carroll at the Ohio Design Centre in Beachwood. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
A simple plastic tablecloth from Target guards against spills in this fairy luncheon table setting. Interior designer Kim Carroll crafted a whimsical fairy woodland centerpiece and decorated the chairs with borrowed fairy wings and tulle skirts. The setting was one of the tablescapes presented by Carroll at the Ohio Design Centre. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Patterned plates from Tunisia, purchased online from One Kings Lane, inspired this global village tablescape by interior designer Kim Carroll. Carroll incorporated handcrafted and rustic items such as wood candle holders from World Market and the fair trade retailer Ten Thousand Villages, rosewood flatware from City Buddha in Cleveland Heights and a vintage silk throw from Thailand, used as a table runner. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
A Christmas dinner setting takes on a more relaxed look with patio lanterns from Ikea and gold napkins, folded simply. Highland Fling fabric from Scalamandre is casually bunched on the table top to add texture and color. The table setting was one of the tablescapes presented by interior designer Kim Carroll at the Ohio Design Centre. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Interior designer Kim Carroll set a cocktail table for a Mad Men party with vintage glassware and party paraphernalia appropriate to the era, including a silver cup of unfiltered Camels, a cigarette lighter and a compote of mixed nuts. The setting was one of the tablescapes Carroll presented at the Ohio Design Centre in Beachwood. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Interior designer Kim Carroll attached ribbon to a key escutcheon to create a napkin ring for the steampunk tablescape she created at the Ohio Design Centre. Carroll created tablescapes for a presentation at the cente in Beachwood. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Vintage barware and serving pieces mix with newer accents on a serving table that designer Kim Carroll created at Ohio Design Centre for a Mad Men cocktail party. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Designer Kim Carroll used amethyst plates and goblets from One Kings Lane and beaded napkins from Pier One to give a fresher feel to her mother's vintage Wedgwood Old Vine china. Carroll built an autumn tablescape around the less-common fall colors of amethyst, dark gold and brown. The setting was one of the tablescapes Carroll presented at the Ohio Design Centre. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
A silver and white table was one of the tablescapes presented by interior designer Kim Carroll at the Design Centre. Carroll used restrained elegance in creating the table setting, which included silver tableware and a mercury glass vase and candle holders. The only pattern was the tone-on-tone design of the table fabric. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
The wood tones of a mahogany and satinwood veneer table work into the autumnal color palette of this tablescape created by interior designer Kim Carroll at the Ohio Design Centre. Carroll picked up the amethyst color from the vintage Wedgwood Old Vine china as the starting point for the color scheme. The setting was one of the tablescapes Carroll presented at the Ohio Design Centre. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Traditional candlesticks, linen napkins and brass napkin rings give a formal look to this Christmas dinner setting, one of the tablescapes presented by interior designer Kim Carroll at the Ohio Design Centre. By changing some of the accessories, the table can be given a more casual look. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Scalamandre fabrics called Ping and Herbeaux are layered atop a table for an Asian dinner setting. It was one of the tablescapes presented by interior designer Kim Carroll at the Ohio Design Centre. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)