Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, front to back is fouled by Cleveland Cavaliers' Channing Frye as Kyrie Irving watches in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver (26) runs up court in the first half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant (right) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson in the first half of a game, Sunday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) passes over Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) as Andre Iguodala (9) defends in the second half of a game, Sunday in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 109-108. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
