Indiana Pacers' Monta Ellis (back) puts pressure on Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyle Korver in the first half Wednesday in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 113-104. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James reaches for a ball held by the Indiana Pacers' Jeff Teague in the fourth quarter Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. Cleveland Cavaliers won 113-104. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (right) contratulates Tristan Thompson after he grabbed a rebound and drew a foul from the Indiana Pacers in the fourth quarter Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. Cleveland Cavaliers won 113-104. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyle Korver guards the Indiana Pacers' Jeff Tague in the first quarter Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)