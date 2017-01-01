Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Teresa (Williams) Roberts, helps her daughter Davierre Kidd, adjust her cap at home as they got ready for Buchtel High School's commencement at The Word Church on Thursday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Teresa Williams (left) and Tonnie Johnson break into tears at the Ocasek building in downtown Akron as they learn they and their children have no place to stay in this February 2000 photo. Later, shelter was found for Williams and her three children and for Johnson and her son. (Beacon Journal file photo)
Davierre Kidd (left) and her twin brother Davian Kidd, both 18, listen to their mom Teresa (Williams) Roberts talk about her kids and how proud she is that they are graduating from Buchtel High School during an interview at their home in Akron on May 24. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tonnie Johnson (left) and Teresa Williams each carry one of Williams' twins, Davian and Davierre, as they walk through downtown Akron in this February 2000 photo. Johnson's son Delyon Robertson, 3, walks between them. Their belongings are in the plastic bags. (Beacon Journal file photo)
Akron School board member Rev. Curtis T. Walker, Sr. congratulates Davierre Kidd, at Buchtel High School's commencement at The Word Church on Thursday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Teresa (Williams) Roberts, calls out to her daughter Davierre Kidd, during Buchtel High School's commencement at The Word Church on Thursday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Davierre Kidd (right) puts on her gown as her boyfriend KaVontae Woods, watches before they left for the Buchtel High School's commencement at The Word Church on Thursday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Davierre Kidd (right) looks at her boyfriend KaVontae Woods at Buchtel High School's commencement at The Word Church on Thursday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
After an all-day search, in February of 2000, Teresa Williams is grateful to find a place for her and her children to stay at the Haven of Rest's Harvest Home. (Beacon Journal file photo)
Krystopher Kidd, 20, (left) poses with his sister Davierre Kidd, 18, at their home before Davierre headed off to Buchtel High School's commencement at The Word Church on Thursday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Davierre Kidd, poses with her twin brother Davian Kidd, at their home before she headed off to the Buchtel High School's commencement at The Word Church on Thursday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)