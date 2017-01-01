Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In a file photo from Nov. 14, 2014, Detroit Tigers owner Mike Ilitch listens during a news conference in Detroit. Ilitch, the owner of the Detroit Red Wings and Tigers, who founded the Little Caesars Pizza empire, has died. He was 87. Family spokesman Doug Kuiper says Ilitch died Friday at a hospital in Detroit. Ilitch and his wife opened their first Little Caesars restaurant in suburban Detroit in 1959, and the business eventually grew into the world's largest carry-out pizza chain. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
In this June 17. 1998 photo, Detroit Red Wings owner Mike Ilitch (center) hoists the Stanley Cup in Washington after the Red Wings won their second consecutive NHL championship. Igor Larionov is at left. Ilitch, founder of the Little Caesars Pizza empire and owner of the Red Wings and the Detroit Tigers, has died. He was 87. Ilitch, who was praised for keeping his professional hockey and baseball teams in Detroit as other urban sports franchises relocated to new suburban stadiums, died Friday at a hospital in Detroit, according to family spokesman Doug Kuiper. (Julian H. Gonzalez/Detroit Free Press via AP)
In an Oct. 18, 2012 photo Detroit Tigers owner Mike Ilitch (left) and general manager Dave Dombrowski, lift the William Harridge Trophy after their team won the American League championship series against the New York Yankees at Game 4, in Detroit. Ilitch, the owner of the Detroit Red Wings and Tigers, who founded the Little Caesars Pizza empire, has died. He was 87. Family spokesman Doug Kuiper says Ilitch died Friday at a hospital in Detroit. Ilitch and his wife opened their first Little Caesars restaurant in suburban Detroit in 1959, and the business eventually grew into the world's largest carry-out pizza chain. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Summa Health System has lost accreditation for its emergency medicine residency program and has been placed on immediate probation by the Accreditation Council on Graduate Medical Education, according to an internal memo sent late Wednesday night to employees.