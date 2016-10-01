Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
NEW YORK: Donald Trump is making the unprecedented assertion that the general election “is going to be rigged,” and many people who are drawn to his presidential campaign have major doubts about the accuracy of the Nov. 8 vote.
