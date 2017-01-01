Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Brian Wansink, a food behavior scientist at Cornell University, poses for a photo in a food lab at the university in Ithaca, N.Y. Wansink says even though it shortens shelf life, move fruits and vegetables out of crisper drawers and put them at eye level. Keep good foods in clear bags or containers and less healthy things like leftover pizza in aluminum foil. In one study, people who put fruits and vegetables on the top shelf ate nearly three times more of them than they did the week before. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)
Brian Wansink, a food behavior scientist at Cornell University, speaks during an interview in the produce section at a supermarket in Ithaca, N.Y. In a study of 1,200 shoppers, every minute spent in the produce section meant $1.80 more in fruit and vegetable sales. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)
Brian Wansink, a food behavior scientist at Cornell University, holds wine glasses during a demonstration in a food lab at the university in Ithaca, N.Y. A study found that people poured 12 percent more wine when using a wide glass, 12 percent more when holding the glass, and 9 percent more when pouring white wine into a clear glass versus a colored or opaque one. Pour any glass only half full - this cuts the average pour by 18 percent. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)