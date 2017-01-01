Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Mayflower Manor resident Pat Marr (right) reads a personal statement as tenant council president for the Mayflower, Marilyn Bobo, listens in the background during an informational meeting at the facility, on Thursday, in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Marilyn Bobo (facing camera), tenant council president for the Mayflower Manor Hotel, speaks to a group of concerned residents during an informational meeting at the facility on Thursday, in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Mayflower Manor resident Margaret Marshall (right) makes a statement during an informational meeting at the facility on Thursday, in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Mayflower Manor resident Karen King listens as tenant council president for the Mayflower, Marilyn Bobo, speaks to a group of concerned tenants during an informational meeting at the facility on Thursday, in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Mayflower Manor resident Pat Marr holds her cane as tenant council president for the Mayflower, Marilyn Bobo, talks to a group of concerned tenants during an informational meeting at the facility on Thursday, in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)