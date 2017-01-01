Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Ohio Disc Dog Luna, a two-year-old English Lab, catches a frisbee thrown by her owner Michael Spiro of Solon. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ohio Disc Dog Caper, an eight-year-old Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever, goes for a low frisbee thrown by his owner Kathy Gaddis of Aurora . (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ohio Disc Dog Luna, a 2-year-old English Lab, lunges to catch a frisbee thrown by her owner Michael Spiro of Solon. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ohio Disc Dog Maui catches a disc thrown by his owner Catherine Widemire of Sagamore Hills. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Piper, a two-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer from Cleveland Heights, carries a frisbee back to her owner Kara Jerdon. Piper practiced frisbee with Mark Vitullo for the first time Tuesday. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ohio Disc Dog Luna, a 2-year-old English Lab, catches a frisbee thrown by her owner Michael Spiro of Solon. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tony Ramos of Cleveland watches as his five-year-old Whippet, Stino, catch the frisbee. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ohio Disc Dog Kane, a three-year-old Boxer, catches a frisbee thrown by his owner Mike Russo of Kent. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Border Collie owner Megan Crum of Bath learns throwing technique from Mark Vitullo before an Ohio Disc Dogs match at Silver Lake. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Buddy, a 10-month-old Border Collie, catches a frisbee thrown by Mike Roberts of Mogadore during an Ohio Disc Dogs match . (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ohio Disc Dog Zelda, a five-year-old Belgian Malinois, catches a far throw from Mark Vitulloon. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)