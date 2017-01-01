Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Wooster's James Preston (left) passes over Copley's Jayln Tyler in the first quarter of a Division I sectional basketball game at the Canton Memorial Civic Center on Monday in Canton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wooster's James Preston (left) drives past Copley's Justin Hovorka and shoots in the second quarter of a Division I sectional basketball game at the Canton Memorial Civic Center on Monday in Canton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Copley's Jayln Tyler (right) looks to pass around Wooster's James Preston in the first quarter of a Division I sectional basketball game at the Canton Memorial Civic Center on Monday in Canton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wooster's James Preston tries a three-point shot over Copley's Brandon Chillious in the second quarter of a Division I sectional basketball game at the Canton Memorial Civic Center on Monday in Canton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wooster's Adam O'Brien (left) shoots under pressure from Copley's Jayln Tyler in the first quarter of a Division I sectional basketball game at the Canton Memorial Civic Center on Monday in Canton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Copley's Kenny Paramore (right) shoots under pressure from Wooster's Mason Tomblin in the second quarter of a Division I sectional basketball game at the Canton Memorial Civic Center on Monday in Canton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Copley's DeAire Andrew (left) pressures Wooster's Nolan Bricker as he brings the ball down court in the second quarter of a Division I sectional basketball game at the Canton Memorial Civic Center on Monday in Canton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wooster's James Preston lays up a shot against Copley in the second quarter of a Division I sectional basketball game at the Canton Memorial Civic Center on Monday in Canton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Copley's Brandon Chillious (left) fouls Wooster's Cameraon Daugherty as he shoots over Copley's Jayln Tyler in the first quarter of a Division I sectional basketball game at the Canton Memorial Civic Center on Monday in Canton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Copley's Brandon Chillious guards Wooster's Nolan Bricker as he shoots in the first quarter of a Division I sectional basketball game at the Canton Memorial Civic Center on Monday in Canton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wooster's Marquise Blair (right) bats the ball away from Copley's Kenny Paramore in the first quarter of a Division I sectional basketball game at the Canton Memorial Civic Center on Monday in Canton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wooster's James Preston (right) shoots under pressure from Copley's Kenny Paramore in the first quarter of a Division I sectional basketball game at the Canton Memorial Civic Center on Monday in Canton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)20 24
Copley head coach Mark Dente directs his players against Wooster in the second quarter of a Division I sectional basketball game at the Canton Memorial Civic Center on Monday in Canton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Canton McKinley's Mike Mills (center) comes up with the ball between Kenmore's Desean Gable and Deneris Hopkins (right) in the first quarter of a Division I sectional basketball game at the Canton Memorial Civic Center on Monday in Canton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal) 33 3
Kenmore's Oshay Vinson (left) throws the ball out of bounds against Canton McKinley's Mike Mills in the first quarter of a Division I sectional basketball game at the Canton Memorial Civic Center on Monday in Canton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Canton McKinley's Sam Burton (right) shoots over Kenmore's Oshay Vinson in the first quarter of a Division I sectional basketball game at the Canton Memorial Civic Center on Monday in Canton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kenmore's Todd Burton (left) shoots over Canton McKinley's Marcellius Pittman in the second quarter of a Division I sectional basketball game at the Canton Memorial Civic Center on Monday in Canton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Canton McKinley's Paul Ortiz (left) guards Kenmore's Michael Tre Raines as he brings the ball down court in the second quarter of a Division I sectional basketball game at the Canton Memorial Civic Center on Monday in Canton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal) 23 2
Kenmore's Todd Burton (center) shoots from between Canton McKinley's Paul Ortiz (left) and Marcellius Pittman in the second quarter of a Division I sectional basketball game at the Canton Memorial Civic Center on Monday in Canton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kenmore's Desean Gable (left) shoots over Canton McKinley's Sam Burton in the first quarter of a Division I sectional basketball game at the Canton Memorial Civic Center on Monday in Canton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal
Kenmore's Oshay Vinson (right) shoots over Canton McKinley's Lathan Anderson in the first quarter of a Division I sectional basketball game at the Canton Memorial Civic Center on Monday in Canton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kenmore's Oshay Vison (right) shoots and drawns a foul from Canton McKinley's Lathan Anderson in the first quarter of a Division I sectional basketball game at the Canton Memorial Civic Center on Monday in Canton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Canton McKinley's Marcellius Pittman (left) shoots over Kenmore's Todd Burton and draws a foul in the second quarter of a Division I sectional basketball game at the Canton Memorial Civic Center on Monday in Canton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Canton McKinley's Jalen Olds (right) loops a shot under pressure from Kenmore's Todd Burton in the second quarter of a Division I sectional basketball game at the Canton Memorial Civic Center on Monday in Canton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Canton McKinley's Sam Burton (left) shoots over Kenmore's Todd Burton in the first quarter of a Division I sectional basketball game at the Canton Memorial Civic Center on Monday in Canton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Canton McKinley's Cortez Andrews (center) drives to the basket between Kenmore's Deneris Hopkins (left) and DeSean (cq) Ballinger in the first quarter of a Division I sectional basketball game at the Canton Memorial Civic Center on Monday in Canton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal) 3 32
Kenmore head coach Brian Dawsonj (left) talks to Desean Gable as he comes out of the game against Canton McKinley in the first quarter of a Division I sectional basketball game at the Canton Memorial Civic Center on Monday in Canton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)