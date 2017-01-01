Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary guard Jalen Hudson slams home a dunk during the first quarter in the Fighting Irish's 70-51 victory over the Warren Warriors in their Division II state semi-final game at Value City Arena on Thursday in Columbus. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary forward Nick Wells (left) drives to the basket and scores over Warren forward Reece Patton during second quarter action in the Fighting Irish's 70-51 victory over the Warriors during their Division II state semi-final basketball game at Value City Arena on Thursday, Mar. 21, 2013, in Columbus, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary forward Newman Williams (right) fights for a rebound with Warren forward Reece Patton during second quarter action in the Fighting Irish's 70-51 victory over the Warriors during their Division II state semi-final basketball game at Value City Arena on Thursday, Mar. 21, 2013, in Columbus, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary guard Jarel Woolridge (left) is fouled on a drive to the basket by Warren guard Evan Yabs during first quarter action in the Fighting Irish's 70-51 victory over the Warriors during their Division II state semi-final basketball game at Value City Arena on Thursday, Mar. 21, 2013, in Columbus, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary forward Travonte Junius (front) tries to knock down a pass intended for Warren forward Reece Patton during second quarter action in the Fighting Irish's 70-51 victory over the Warriors during their Division II state semi-final basketball game at Value City Arena on Thursday, Mar. 21, 2013, in Columbus, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary guard Jalen Hudson slams home a dunk during first quarter action in the Fighting Irish's 70-51 victory over the Warren Warriors during their Division II state semi-final basketball game at Value City Arena on Thursday, Mar. 21, 2013, in Columbus, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary guard V. J. King (right) plays tight defense against Warren forward Reece Patton during third quarter action in the Fighting Irish's 70-51 victory over the Warriors during their Division II state semi-final basketball game at Value City Arena on Thursday, Mar. 21, 2013, in Columbus, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary guard Jarel Woolridge (left) prepares to throw a pass over Warren forward Dylan Leffingwell during second quarter action in the Fighting Irish's 70-51 victory over the Warriors during their Division II state semi-final basketball game at Value City Arena on Thursday, Mar. 21, 2013, in Columbus, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary forward Joey Weber (left) knocks a pass away from Warren forward Reece Patton during third quarter action in the Fighting Irish's 70-51 victory over the Warriors during their Division II state semi-final basketball game at Value City Arena on Thursday, Mar. 21, 2013, in Columbus, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary head coach Dru Joyce questions an official about a basket not counting during third quarter action in the Fighting Irish's 70-51 victory over the Warren Warriors during their Division II state semi-final basketball game at Value City Arena on Thursday, Mar. 21, 2013, in Columbus, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary guard Jordan Hargrove (right) is fouled as he puts up a shot by Warren guard Evan Yabs during second quarter action in the Fighting Irish's 70-51 victory over the Warriors during their Division II state semi-final basketball game at Value City Arena on Thursday, Mar. 21, 2013, in Columbus, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary guard Jarel Woolridge (left) drives to the basket past a Warren defender during fourth quarter action in the Fighting Irish's 70-51 victory over the Warriors during their Division II state semi-final basketball game at Value City Arena on Thursday, Mar. 21, 2013, in Columbus, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary guard Jalen Hudson (right) tries to stop a pass by Warren guard Evan Yabs during first quarter action in the Fighting Irish's 70-51 victory over the Warriors during their Division II state semi-final basketball game at Value City Arena on Thursday, Mar. 21, 2013, in Columbus, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary guard Fransohn Bickley (left) tries to steal the ball from Warren forward Michael Hall during third quarter action in the Fighting Irish's 70-51 victory over the Warriors during their Division II state semi-final basketball game at Value City Arena on Thursday, Mar. 21, 2013, in Columbus, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)