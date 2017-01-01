Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
BCI expert Brittani Farinacci (left) holds up the leather jacket of accused CraigsList murderer Richard Beasley during morning testimony by the prosecution in Judge Lynne S. Callahan's Summit County Court on Tuesday, March 5, 2013, in Akron, Ohio. At right is EMily Pelphrey of the Ohio Attorney General's Office. (Phil Masturzo /Akron Beacon Journal)
BCI expert Brittani Farinacci (left) is questioned by defense attorney Larry Whitney about a shirt belonging to accused CraigsList murderer Richard Beasley during morning testimony by the prosecution in Judge Lynne S. Callahan's Summit County Court on Tuesday, March 5, 2013, in Akron, Ohio. (Phil Masturzo /Akron Beacon Journal)
BCI expert Lynda Eveleth takes the stand during the trial of accused CraigsList murderer Richard Beasley during morning testimony by the prosecution in Judge Lynne S. Callahan's Summit County Court on Tuesday, March 5, 2013, in Akron, Ohio. (Phil Masturzo /Akron Beacon Journal)
Accused CraigsList murderer Richard Beasley is wheeled into Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Lynne S. Callahan's courtroom on Tuesday, in Akron. (Phil Masturzo /Akron Beacon Journal)
Forensic scientist Dr. Charles Lee looks over a exhibit while on the stand during the trial of accused CraigsList murderer Richard Beasley in Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Lynne S. Callahan's courtroom on Tuesday, in Akron. (Phil Masturzo /Akron Beacon Journal)
Accused CraigsList murderer Richard Beasley peers into the gallery during proceedings in Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Lynne S. Callahan's courtroom on Tuesday, in Akron. (Phil Masturzo /Akron Beacon Journal)
The prosecution team sorts through exhibits at the end of the days testimony during the trial of accused CraigsList murderer Richard Beasley in Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Lynne S. Callahan's courtroom on Tuesday, in Akron. Emily Pelphrey of the Ohio Attorney General's office is seated in front, with Paul Scarsella (back left) of the Ohio Attorney General's office and assistant prosecuting attorney Jon Baumoel. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
BCI special agent Mark Kollar finishes his testimony in the trial of accused CraigsList murderer Richard Beasley in Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Lynne S. Callahan's courtroom on Tuesday, in Akron. (Phil Masturzo /Akron Beacon Journal)