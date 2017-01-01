Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Police help people cross the street outside the Bronx Lebanon Hospital in New York after a gunman opened fire there on Friday. The gunman, identified as Dr. Henry Bello who used to work at the hospital, returned with a rifle hidden under his white lab coat, law enforcement officials said. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Employees of the Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center look out a window as a New York Police vehicle is seen parked out front after reports of a shooting, Friday in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)