Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians' Daniel Robertson jumps at the wall but cannot catch a home run hit by Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger during the eighth inning Tuesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Roberto Perez winks as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw during the fifth inning Tuesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig watches his two-run home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer during the second inning Tuesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig avoids an inside pitch from Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer during the fourth inning Tuesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley watches his RBI single off Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw during the third inning Tuesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Austin Jackson hits a single off Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw in the second inning Tuesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tuesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw delivers in the first inning Tuesday against the Cleveland Indians in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Andrew Miller delivers in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tuesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger follows through on a solo home run off Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Andrew Miller during the eighth inning Tuesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Andrew Miller, left, waits for Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger to run the bases on a solo home run during the eighth inning Tuesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger is congratulated by teammates after he hit a solo home run off Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Andrew Miller during the eighth inning Tuesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor tags out Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal after Grandal tried to stretch a single into a double during the eighth inning Tuesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Daniel Robertson fields a ball hit by Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal during the eighth inning Tuesday in Cleveland. Grandal was out at second base as he tried to stretch a single into a double. Jason Kipnis is at left. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)