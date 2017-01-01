Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Product: Music Bullet portable speaker
Claims: Clip them everywhere, add big sound to any device.
What We Paid: $14.88
Available: Stores, TV, online
Verdicts: The panel says, Snap It Up (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Product: EZ Eyes large print keyboard
Claims: Makes Typing Easy. 4x larger letters & higher contrast colors. Spill resistant.
What We Paid: $9.88
Available: Stores, TV, online
Verdicts: Betty: It Depends, Lisa: Snap It Up, Mary Beth: Snap It Up(Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Product: Boom Cube
Claims: Clip them everywhere, add big sound to any device.
What We Paid: $10.88
Available: Stores, TV, online
Verdicts: The panel says, Snap It Up (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Product: GoJo cell phone headset
Claims: Hold your phone absolutely hands free. High-density suction cup adheres in a second.
What We Paid: $5 (retails online for $10)
Available: Stores, TV, online
Verdicts: The panel says, Skip It!
(Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Product: Sticky Buddy lint remover
Claims: The sticky roller you can use for life. Rubber fingers reach deep into carpets. Cleans in seconds and becomes sticky again.
What We Paid: $9.88
Available: Stores, TV, online
Verdicts: The panel says, Skip It
(Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Product: Fatcat Power Bar charger
Claims: A travel battery pack to charge any mobile phone, iPod or handheld gaming system
What We Paid: We were sent a sample; selling for $74.95 on Amazon.com
Available: Stores, TV, online
Verdicts: The panel says, Snap It Up
(Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Product: Schticky lint remover
Claims: Reusable lint roller, comes with three different sizes. Works on multiple surfaces
What We Paid: $19.88
Available: Stores, TV, online
Verdicts: Betty: It Depends, Lisa: Skip It, Mary Beth: It Depends
(Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)