In this photo provided by the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, a female Malayan tiger cub peeks out from between an Australian shepherd named Blakely and a large stuffed animal resembling a tiger on Thursday in the zoo's nursery in Cincinnati. The mother's maternal instincts didn't kick in after three Malayan tiger cubs were born Feb. 3, and the 6-year-old male dog provides snuggling, warmth and a climbable body. (Dawn Strasser/Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden via AP)
In this photo provided by the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, zoo nursery keeper Michelle Kuchle and an Australian shepherd named Blakely interact with female Malayan tiger cubs Feb. 13 in the zoo's nursery in Cincinnati. The mother's maternal instincts didn't kick in after the three Malayan tiger cubs were born Feb. 3 and the 6-year-old male dog provides snuggling, warmth and a climbable body. (Lisa Hubbard/Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden via AP)