Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Carol Biliczky Levandoski , left, holds Sheldon, a male Shetland sheepdog, as Ramona Hartleben gives him a kiss. Sheldon was lost in the woods for two months before Hartleben captured him and reunited him with his owner Biliczky Levandoski. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Nailed to a pole near Smith Road a found sign is placed above the lost dog notice for Sheldon, the male Shetland sheepdog who was lost in the woods for two months before being captured and reunited with his owner Carol Biliczky Levandoski. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ramona Hartleben holds one of the lost dog notices for Sheldon in an area off of Smith Road where Hartleben and and Carol Biliczky Levandoski first saw the runaway male Shetland sheepdog. Sheldon was lost in the woods for two months before Hartleben captured him and reunited him with his owner Biliczky Levandoski. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Carol Biliczky Levandoski holds Sheldon, a male Shetland sheepdog. Sheldon was lost in the woods for two months before being captured and reunited with Biliczky Levandoski. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ramona Hartleben stands near the spot in an area off of Smith Road where Hartleben and Carol Biliczky Levandoski first saw Sheldon, a runaway male Shetland sheepdog. Sheldon was lost in the woods for two months before Hartleben captured him and reunited him with his owner Biliczky Levandoski. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ramona Hartleben and Carol Biliczky Levandoski with Sheldon, a male Shetland sheepdog, who is now safe at home. Sheldon was lost in the woods for two months before Hartleben captured him and reunited him with his owner Biliczky Levandoski. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.