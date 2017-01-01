Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Dariyah Adams, 11 (center left) and her brother Dariyan Adams, 4, look up as they release purple balloons in memory of their mother Brittany Littlejohn at Hardesty Park Saturday in Akron. Littlejohn was murdered by her boyfriend Duane M. Lucas in February and her family wanted to remember her and bring awareness to domestic violence and provide information on services for victims. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
This is a photograph of Brittany Littlejohn, 31, who was murdered by her boyfriend Duane M. Lucas, 29, in February 2017. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Family and friends of Brittany Littlejohn pray as they gather in her memory at Hardesty Park Saturday in Akron. Littlejohn was murdered by her boyfriend Duane M. Lucas in February and her family wanted to remember her and bring awareness to domestic violence and provide information on services for victims. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Approximately 100 family members and friends of Brittany Littlejohn walk around Hardesty Park in her memory as they are joined by 20 members of the Zulus Motorcycle Club of Akron (left) Saturday in Akron. Littlejohn was murdered by her boyfriend Duane M. Lucas in February and her family wanted to remember her and bring awareness to domestic violence and provide information on services for victims. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kennedy Littlejohn, 16, the sister of Brittany Littlejohn (pictured right) listens to survivors of domestic violence as she and her family and friends gather in her memory of Brittany at Hardesty Park Saturday in Akron. Littlejohn was murdered by her boyfriend Duane M. Lucasd in February and her family wanted to remember her and bring awareness to domestic violence and provide information on services for victims. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Patrick Littlejohn (left) of Akron is comforted by his pastor the Rev. R. Stacey Jenkins of The House of Prayer for All People Church after releasing purple balloons in memory of his daughter Brittany Littlejohn at Hardesty Park Saturday in Akron. Littlejohn was murdered by her boyfriend Duane M. Lucas in February and her family wanted to remember her and bring awareness to domestic violence and provide information on services for victims. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Novella Jackson of South Euclid tells her personal experience of domestic violence and the importance of breaking the cycle and helping the victims and their children recover during a memorial gathering for Brittany Littlejohn, 31, at Hardesty Park Saturday in Akron. Littlejohn was murdered by her boyfriend Duane M. Lucas in February and her family wanted to remember her and bring awareness to domestic violence and provide information on services for victims. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Approximately 100 family members and friends of Brittany Littlejohn walk around Hardesty Park in her memory Saturday in Akron. Littlejohn was murdered by her boyfriend Duane M. Lucas in February and her family wanted to remember her and bring awareness to domestic violence and provide information on services for victims. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
