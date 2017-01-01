Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this May 22, 2016 photo, Denise Wilkes (left) looks at baby Noah Burton, sitting on a fellow worshiper's lap, during a church service in Birmingham, Ala. Emma and Noah continued their reign as the most popular baby names last year. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Chart lists top baby names in 2016 and their ranks the previous year.