Connor Neifert, 18, a senior at Hudson High School, said instead of locking up addicts, they should be treated for the disease they have. (Doug Livingston/Akron Beacon Journal)
Katherine Roegner, 16, plans to launch the first chapter of the Drug Free Clubs of America program next year with classmate and Kelsey Lowman, 17, when they return to Hudson High School in the fall. The Dalton Foundation will help fund the incentivized and voluntary drug-testing program. (Doug Livingston/Akron Beacon Journal)
Chris Cavoli, 18, will graduate from Hudson this year and head to The Ohio State University. With him, he will take knowledge obtained in an Uncharted Waters course last week, during which the senior heard from experts about how to be financially and socially responsible.(Doug Livingston/Akron Beacon Journal)
