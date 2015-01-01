Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Army Sergeant Joshua Stahl and his family walk down the path at their new "smart house" on Friday in Hartville. The house was gifted to Sergeant Stahl and his family by Tunnel to Towers, a 9/11 organization, and will provide customized needs for him. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Army Sergeant Joshua Stahl, a double amputee after an IED explosion in Afghanistan, receives a flag in his honor during a ceremony at the Hartville Fire Station on Friday. To conclude the ceremony Stahl received keys to his new "smart home" gifted to him and his family by Tunnel to Towers, a 9/11 organization. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
A detail from the "smart house" that was gifted to Army Sergeant Joshua Stahl, a double amputee after an IED explosion in Afghanistan, on Friday in Hartville. The house, gifted by Tunnel to Towers, a 9/11 organization, provides custom needs for him. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)(Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Army Sergeant Joshua Stahl checks out his new "smart house" on Friday in Hartville. The house was gifted to Sergeant Stahl and his family by Tunnel to Towers, a 9/11 organization, and will provide customized needs for him. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Army Sergeant Joshua Stahl raises the flag at his new "smart house" on Friday in Hartville. The house was gifted to Sergeant Stahl and his family by Tunnel to Towers, a 9/11 organization, and will provide customized needs for him. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
The "smart house" that was gifted to Army Sergeant Joshua Stahl and his family on Friday in Hartville. The house was gifted to Sergeant Stahl and his family by Tunnel to Towers, a 9/11 organization, and will provide customized needs for him. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
A letter addressed to Army Sergeant Joshua Stahl is seen in the Christmas tree setup at his new "smart house" on Friday in Hartville. The house was gifted to Sergeant Stahl and his family by Tunnel to Towers, a 9/11 organization, and will provide customized needs for him. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Airica Stahl, 6, sits on Santa's lap (back) as Truda Stahl helps her son, Aramis, 3, (front) open a gift at their new "smart house" on Friday in Hartville. The house was gifted to Sergeant Stahl and his family by Tunnel to Towers, a 9/11 organization, and will provide customized needs for him. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Army Sergeant Joshua Stahl smiles next to his children (left to right) Ranier, 8, Lycris, 5, and Airica, 6, as his wife, Truda Stahl (back left) helps cut the ribbon on their new "smart house" with their son Aramis, 3, on Friday in Hartville. The house was gifted to Sergeant Stahl and his family by Tunnel to Towers, a 9/11 organization, and will provide customized needs for him. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)