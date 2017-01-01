Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Veronica Sadler wipes her eyes as Magistrate John Shoemaker sets bail on March 4, 1998 in Summit County Court for Akron Police Capt. Doug Prade who was arraigned for the muder of his ex-wife, Margo S. Prade. Veronica Sadlersaid is the sister of Margo S. Prade. (Robin Tinay Sallie/Akron Beacon Journal)
Caralynn Prade (right) and Lewis Barnes, a friend of Douglas Prade's family, react after hearing the guilty verdict against former Akron police captain Douglas Prade at his aggravated murder trial in Summit County Common Pleas Court in this Sept 23, 1998 file photo. (Ed Suba Jr. /Akron Beacon Journal)