Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Despite the temporary closing sign on the door, 3 Point restaurant owners Domenic Fragomeni and Chad Leek, said Wednesday on their Facebook page that after 7 years in business, "the restaurant shut down due to circumstances related to the underground fire that occurred Dec. 12. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
3 Point restaurant owners Domenic Fragomeni and Chad Leek, said on their Facebook page Wednesday that after 7 years in business, "the restaurant shut down due to circumstances related to the underground fire that occurred Dec. 12. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
In this file photo, Akron firefighters are on the scene of a three-alarm fire that was caused by a underground electrical fire in December 2016. Because of the fire, 3 Point Restaurant has announced they will close their doors permanently. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal file photo)