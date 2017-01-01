Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A workman checks mechanical equipment on the roof of the Sto-Kent Family Entertainment bowling alley on Thursday after dozens of patrons and customers were affected by a carbon monoxide problem at the facility in Stow. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Firemedics (right) escort a patient to a waiting ambulance at the Sto-Kent Family Entertainment bowling alley in Stow on Thursday. Dozens of patrons and customers were affected by a carbon monoxide problem at the facility. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)