Washington guard Markelle Fultz (20) is shown during the second half of an game against Arizona, Jan. 29 in Tucson, Ariz. Fultz is the likely No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday night. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Arizona's Chance Comanche (right) defends as Washington's Markelle Fultz's (20) looks for a shot during the second half of a game, Feb. 18 in Seattle. Fultz is the likely No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday night. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Washington's Markelle Fultz winds-up to dunk against Seattle in an game, Dec. 22, 2016 in Seattle. Fultz is the likely No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday night. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)