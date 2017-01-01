Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this March 2014 photo, Detroit Pistons guard Chauncey Billups watches from the sideline during an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets in Denver. Two people familiar with the negotiations say the Cleveland Cavaliers have not yet offered Billups a role in their front office. Billups and Cavs owner Dan Gilbert met for two days this week to discuss a position, but the talks did not lead to a formal offer, the people said. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
In this May 2017 file photo, San Antonio Spurs forward Danny Green (14) misses a dunk during the second half in Game 3 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Ronald Cortes)
In this April 2017, file photo, Chicago Bulls' Jimmy Butler (21) is fouled by Boston Celtics' Isaiah Thomas during the second half in Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Chicago. Two people with knowledge of the situation tell The Associated Press that the Bulls have traded three-time All-Star Butler and the 16th overall pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the No. 7 overall draft pick. The people spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been officially announced. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
CUYAHOGA FALLS: A 19-year-old man who was killed Tuesday afternoon in a motorcycle crash on state Route 8 was traveling at an estimated speed of 95 mph at the time of the accident, according to a police report.