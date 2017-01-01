Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Kathy Weichl of Akron (right) gets ready for practice amongst her teammates in the Dragon Dream Team shed on Monday at Rex Lake in Akron. Saturday is the fifth annual Dragons on the Lake Dragon Boat Festival where more than 35 dragon boat teams will race on Rex Lake. The Dragon Dream Team, Ohio's only breast cancer-survivor dragon boat team, is using some of the funds to attempt its first international competition later this year. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Dragon Dream Team medals hang on an oar in the practice shed on Monday at Rex Lake in Akron. Saturday is the fifth annual Dragons on the Lake Dragon Boat Festival where more than 35 dragon boat teams will race on Rex Lake. The Dragon Dream Team, Ohio's only breast cancer-survivor dragon boat team, is using some of the funds to attempt its first international competition later this year. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Dragon Dream Team members gather in a circle and share positive vibes on Monday at Rex Lake in Akron. Saturday is the fifth annual Dragons on the Lake Dragon Boat Festival where more than 35 dragon boat teams will race on Rex Lake. The Dragon Dream Team, Ohio's only breast cancer-survivor dragon boat team, is using some of the funds to attempt its first international competition later this year. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Dragon Dream Team members walk toward the lake for practice near a garden their team planted on Monday at Rex Lake in Akron. Saturday is the fifth annual Dragons on the Lake Dragon Boat Festival where more than 35 dragon boat teams will race on Rex Lake. The Dragon Dream Team, Ohio's only breast cancer-survivor dragon boat team, is using some of the funds to attempt its first international competition later this year. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Dragon Dream Team stretches out on Monday before practice at Rex Lake in Akron. Saturday is the fifth annual Dragons on the Lake Dragon Boat Festival where more than 35 dragon boat teams will race on Rex Lake. The Dragon Dream Team, Ohio's only breast cancer-survivor dragon boat team, is using some of the funds to attempt its first international competition later this year. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Dragon Dream Team paddlers practice on Monday at Rex Lake in Akron. Saturday is the fifth annual Dragons on the Lake Dragon Boat Festival where more than 35 dragon boat teams will race on Rex Lake. The Dragon Dream Team, Ohio's only breast cancer-survivor dragon boat team, is using some of the funds to attempt its first international competition later this year. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Lynn Fritz of Uniontown (right) and Debbie Merrow of New Franklin (left) share a laugh before Dragon Dream Team practice on Monday at Rex Lake in Akron. Saturday is the fifth annual Dragons on the Lake Dragon Boat Festival where more than 35 dragon boat teams will race on Rex Lake. The Dragon Dream Team, Ohio's only breast cancer-survivor dragon boat team, is using some of the funds to attempt its first international competition later this year. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Dragon Dream Team members load into the boats for practice on Monday at Rex Lake in Akron. Saturday is the fifth annual Dragons on the Lake Dragon Boat Festival where more than 35 dragon boat teams will race on Rex Lake. The Dragon Dream Team, Ohio's only breast cancer-survivor dragon boat team, is using some of the funds to attempt its first international competition later this year. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Dragon Dream Team paddlers practice on Monday at Rex Lake in Akron. Saturday is the fifth annual Dragons on the Lake Dragon Boat Festival where more than 35 dragon boat teams will race on Rex Lake. The Dragon Dream Team, Ohio's only breast cancer-survivor dragon boat team, is using some of the funds to attempt its first international competition later this year. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Dragon Dream Team paddlers practice on Monday at Rex Lake in Akron. Saturday is the fifth annual Dragons on the Lake Dragon Boat Festival where more than 35 dragon boat teams will race on Rex Lake. The Dragon Dream Team, Ohio's only breast cancer-survivor dragon boat team, is using some of the funds to attempt its first international competition later this year. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Dragon Dream Team paddlers practice on Monday at Rex Lake in Akron. Saturday is the fifth annual Dragons on the Lake Dragon Boat Festival where more than 35 dragon boat teams will race on Rex Lake. The Dragon Dream Team, Ohio's only breast cancer-survivor dragon boat team, is using some of the funds to attempt its first international competition later this year. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)